Week 9 Football Final: Wilmington 50, New Richmond 15

NEW RICHMOND — Aiden Price passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Wilmington overwhelmed New Richmond 50-15 Friday night.

The win puts Wilmington at 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the SBAAC American Division.

New Richmond is now 5-4 overall and 1-3 in the division.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Oct 13, 2023

@New Richmond High School

First Quarter

W: Michael Streety TD pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 4:24

NR: Touchdown

W: Michael Brown Jr TD pass from Aiden Price (PAT failed)

Second Quarter

W: Safety by defense (6:16)

W: Michael Brown Jr TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 3:36

Third Quarter

W: Alex Massie 29 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 7:29

W: Aiden Price TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 1:43

Fourth Quarter

W: Aiden Price TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 6:12

NR: Touchdown

W: Eli Stewart kickoff return for touchdown (Dylan Groves PAT)