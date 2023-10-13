Week 9 Football Final: Wilmington 50, New Richmond 15

NEW RICHMOND — Aiden Price passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Wilmington overwhelmed New Richmond 50-15 Friday night.
The win puts Wilmington at 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the SBAAC American Division.
New Richmond is now 5-4 overall and 1-3 in the division.
This story will be updated.
SUMMARY
Oct 13, 2023
@New Richmond High School
First Quarter
W: Michael Streety TD pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 4:24
NR: Touchdown
W: Michael Brown Jr TD pass from Aiden Price (PAT failed)
Second Quarter
W: Safety by defense (6:16)
W: Michael Brown Jr TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 3:36
Third Quarter
W: Alex Massie 29 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 7:29
W: Aiden Price TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 1:43
Fourth Quarter
W: Aiden Price TD run (Jon Custis PAT) 6:12
NR: Touchdown
W: Eli Stewart kickoff return for touchdown (Dylan Groves PAT)