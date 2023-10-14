Clarksville woman dies in 2-vehicle accident

WILMINGTON — A 25-year-old Clarksville woman died early Saturday morning as the result of a two-vehicle accident involving a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car on U.S. Route 22 in Union Township, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 1:22 a.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Tessa Hicks, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 22 near mile post 14. According to OSHP, a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office 2020 Ford Explorer — driven by Sgt. Terrance Meehan, 57, of Washington Court House — was headed westbound on U.S. 22.

The Hyundai reportedly traveled left of center and struck the patrol car head-on.

Hicks was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to OSHP.

Assisting at the scene were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.