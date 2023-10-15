Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh Photo by Jennifer Seabaugh

WILMINGTON — Clinton County had five of the top 15 runners and the Clinton-Massie girls were third Saturday in the SBAAC Girls Cross Country Championships at Wilmington College.

The Falcons had 97 team points while team winner New Richmond finished with 78.

Wilmington’s Madilyn Brausch was fourth among individuals, posting a time of 20:01. Malea Beam of Clinton-Massie was sixth in 20:28, Molly Seabaugh of East Clinton was 10th in 20:39 and Hailey Myers of Clinton-Massie was 14th in 21:06 with Kaylyn Deaton right behind in 15th in 21:08.

Wet and rainy conditions prior to the race “forced a last minute change to the course, to avoid a flooded creek,” East Clinton coach Josh Simmons said. “True distances are in question. New personal records are very likely … we will wait to see what the official distance will be recorded as before we award PRs.”

Though there was just one girls race, results were calculated for each division with teams and individuals earning medals and league honors as American Division and National Division.

Aubrey Stevens was Blanchester’s first runner in 26:31.

SUMMARY

Oct 14, 2023

SBAAC Girls Cross Country Championship

@Wilmington College

Teams

New Richmond 78, Georgetown 94, Clinton-Massie 97, Bethel-Tate 102, Western Brown 111, Wilmington 116, Williamsburg 140, Batavia 144, Clermont Northeastern 190

Individuals

(1) Peyton Dooloukas, goshen, 18:20; (4) Madilyn Brausch, wilm, 20:01; (6) Malea Beam, cm, 20:28; (10) Molly Seabaugh, ec, 20:39; (14) Hailey Myers, cm, 21:06; (15) Kaylyn Deaton, ec, 21:08; (17) Kennedy Moore, wilm, 21:18; (23) Jillian Arledge, cm, 22:03; (24) Alexa Benitez, wilm, 22:08; (33) Shelby Robinson, cm, 22:57; (37) Georgia Black, cm, 23:36; (40) Sara Weller, wilm, 23:49; (48) Hannah Scott, wilm, 24:26; (49) Mia Hollingsworth, wilm, 24:28; (52) Kaylee Ramsey, cm, 24:28; (56) Dakota Cartner, cm, 25:18; (58) Isabella Eckardt, ec, 25:39; (65) Aubrey Stevens, blan, 26:31; (72) Kara Ellis, wilm, 28:24; (73) Kaci Grillot, blan, 34:09; (74) De’ja Holley, wilm, 38:22