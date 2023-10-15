Falcons locked as 1 seed; WHS, BHS in but EC needs W this week

With one week remaining in the high school football season, the post-season is getting clear.

Sort of.

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs. The higher seed will host games in the first two rounds before the tournament moves to neutral site games.

Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and Blanchester are in the playoffs regardless of their Week 10 outcome. Wilmington and Blanchester could improve their seeding with a win this week. Clinton-Massie is locked in as the top seed. East Clinton needs a win and help to reach the post-season.

Here is a look at each team’s prospects as Week 10 arrives, according to Joe Eitel’s website.

Clinton-Massie: The Falcons are 9-0 and locked in as the top seed in Div. IV Region 16. Regardless of the outcome this week with New Richmond coming to town, Clinton-Massie will host the first round of the playoffs.

Wilmington: The Hurricane is 7-2 and currently 7th in Div. III Region 12. With a win this week over visiting Western Brown, Wilmington can finish as high as third in the region. With a loss, WHS can go as low as 12th.

Blanchester: The Wildcats are 6-3 and have clinched a post-season berth in Div. V Region 20. Currently, BHS is ninth but with a win over East Clinton this week Blan could rise to fifth. With a loss, the Wildcats could go as low as 15th.

East Clinton: The Astros are 4-5 and have a simple task to continue playing beyond this week. Beat Blanchester. East Clinton loses this Friday and the season is over. Win and they could move as high as 11th in Div. V Region 20. Currently EC is 21st.