Heys wins 3rd straight JennaStrong Fall Classic

Simon Heys held off Tyler Jenkins of Rio Grande and won the 10th annual JennaStrong Fall Classic men’s cross country race Friday at Wilmington College.

Heys, a senior at Wilmington College, ran a meet record time of 24:23.8 and powed his way to a 22.9 second win over Jenkins. Heys, the Wilmington High School graduate who has won three of four races this season, has won the JennaStrong Fall Classic three straight years.

The WC men were sixth out of 27 teams.

Hayden Setty was 38th for the WC women. The freshman finished in 20:40.7.

She was followed by Meghan Cory 47th in 20:49.6, Bella Stevens 117th in 22:23, Sarah Balliett 144th in 23:09.4, Kendal Staley 179th in 24:54.9, Kaitlyn Rauch 192nd in 25:26.6, Emmi Stevens 197s in 25:45.0, Breanna Bailey 208th in 26:52.4, Olivia Chase 210th in 27:22.3, Madison Dietz 225th in 31:08.1, Morgan Fleischer 227th in 31:29.1.

On the men’s side, Noah Tobin was fifth in 25:27.4 and was followed by Tate Yoder 32nd in 26:32.1, Gabe Moore 62nd in 27:21.2, WHS grad Tyler Parks 118th in 28.42.9, Bryson Robinette 177th in 30:10.8, Wade Evans, 189th in 30:30.7, Bryce Hensley 240th in 31:54.7, Patrick Bay 274th in 34:15.7, Cameron Chatfield 312th in 40:02.1 and Samuel Alexander 316th in 42:48.8