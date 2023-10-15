Photos by Jennifer Seabaugh Photos by Jennifer Seabaugh

WILMINGTON — Wilmington tied New Richmond for fourth place Saturday in the SBAAC Boys Cross Country Championships at Wilmington College.

Wet and rainy conditions prior to the race “forced a last minute change to the course, to avoid a flooded creek,” East Clinton coach Josh Simmons said. “True distances are in question. New personal records are very likely … we will wait to see what the official distance will be recorded as before we award PRs.”

Though there was just one boys race, results were calculated for each division with teams and individuals earning medals and league honors as American Division and National Division.

Among individuals, Wilmington’s Oliver McDermott was the first county runner across the line in the boys race, placing 17th in 18:06. Max McCoy of WHS also clocked in at 18:06.

Jackson Seabaugh was 22nd for East Clinton in 18:24 and picked up first-team all-league honors in the National Division. Caleb Werling of Clinton-Massie was 26th in 18:36. Hayden Phillips was Blanchester’s only runner.

SUMMARY

Oct 14, 2023

SBAAC Boys Cross Country Championship

@Wilmington College

Teams

Western Brown 38, Batavia 71, Clermont NE 81, New Richmond 121, Wilmington 121, Goshen 154, Williamsburg 174, East Clinton 197, Georgetown 205

Individuals

(1) Jude Woodruff, wb, 15:53; (17) Oliver McDermott, wilm, 18:06; (18) Max McCoy, wilm, 18:06; (22) Jackson Seabaugh, ec, 18:24; (26) Caleb Werling, cm, 18:36; (28) Sam Burt, wilm, 18:41; (29) Preston Zeigler, wilm, 18:44; (32) Landen Kaun, ec, 18:54; (39) Conner Walters, wilm, 19:25; (40) Parker Phillips, wilm, 19:30; (41) Aiden Matheney, wilm, 19:33; (43) Wyatt Mounts, wilm, 19:36; (51) Nikolas Gates, ec, 20:02; (58) Bryson Geyer, cm, 20:14; (60) Jacob Vance, wilm, 20:24; (67) Mack Hensley, cm, 20:57; (68) Sawyer Fooce, ec, 21:13; (78) Laith Latif, cm, 22:21; (80) Gideon Hackney, wilm, 22:31; (82) Elyon Hackmann, ec, 22:36; (83) Colton Brockman, ec, 22:37; (86) Hayden Phillips, blan, 23:47; (88) Eoin Hackman, ec, 24:16; (92) Alexander Bennett, wilm, 24:35