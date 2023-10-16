Authorities identify body that was recovered from Warren County pond

CLARKSVILLE — A body that was recovered from a pond in Warren County on Thursday has been identified as a 58-year-old Clarksville man who had been reported missing.

Destry L. Duncan was reported missing by his family early last week, according to a report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the missing person incident.

Then, on Thursday, Duncan’s family searched an area off Gum Grove Road in Clarksville that Duncan often frequented when they noticed something in the pond and contacted authorities.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Technical Rescue team confirmed there was an SUV submerged in the pond and all of the vehicle’s windows were rolled up. A towing company was contacted to pull the vehicle out.

After the Mitsubishi Endeavor was removed and placed on the west bank of the pond, Duncan was found dead in the rear hatch of the vehicle, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office report.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Warren County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene for further processing. The coroner assessed the situation and advised that Duncan’s body would be transported from the scene to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

Although the death is still under investigation, authorities did not suspect any foul play at the time of the incident.