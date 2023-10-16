Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 57-year-old Clarksville male for alleged criminal trespass at a store on East Main Street in Clarksville at 4:03 p.m. on October 5. The report indicates neither alcohol nor drugs were involved. No further details were detail were added.

• At 12:59 a.m. on September 23, deputies received a report of an assault and theft occurring at a campground on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. According to the report, a Wilmington male received apparent minor injuries and reported his brown and white colored pit-mix puppy was stolen. The report lists two relatives and an acquaintance as the suspects. An investigation is pending.

• On October 6, an 80-year-old Sabina/Richland Township male reported multiple thefts occurring at his residence on Hornbeam Road. First, at 2:35 p.m. he reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle listed a white-colored 1996 Dodge Dakota as the stolen vehicle. No suspect was listed. Then at 3:30 p.m., he reported multiple firearms were stolen. The report lists a 12-gauge “single shot” gun, a .22 rifle, and a .22 revolver as the stolen items. In the theft report, two Sabina males – ages 29 and 42 – were listed as suspects.

• At 3 p.m. on September 16, deputies received a report of an assault occurring at the 200 block of East Main Street in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report indicates a Sabina female received apparent minor injuries from an acquaintance. A Martinsville female – an acquaintance of the victim – is listed as the suspect.

• At 11 a.m. on September 29, deputies received a complaint of an assault occurring at a Walnut Street residence in Port William. The report lists a female resident as the victim. A 46-year-old Port William male was listed as a suspect. The report does not specify how the victim or suspect knows each other. The report indicates a weapon of some form was involved. No injuries were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:37 p.m. on October 1, a Clarksville female wanted to report a domestic situation that occurred at her East Main Street residence. The report lists a Lynchburg female – the partner of the victim – as the suspect. No injuries were listed. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved. No further details were listed.

• At 5:23 p.m. on October 7, deputies reported finding narcotics during a traffic stop around South George and Creek Road in Clarksville/Vernon Township. The report indicates deputies seized suspected meth, a glass pipe with marijuana residue, and less than 100 grams of marijuana. A 50-year-old Clarksville female was listed as a suspect.

• At 10:45 a.m. on October 6, deputies responded to the 300 block of Stivers Road in Sabina/Wilson Township on a theft report. A 65-year-old male reported Romex 14/2 wire was stolen. A 42-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect.

• At 4 a.m. on October 7, deputies received a report of a break-in occurring at a business on Melvin Road in Wilmington/Richland Township. The report indicates it appeared someone tried to enter through a side window of the business. No other information was listed.

