Community Care Hospice raises more than $22,000 at 2023 Golf Classic

Thanks to support from members of the community, Community Care Hospice raised more than $22,000 at its 2023 Golf Classic held on Sept. 22 at Snow Hill Country Club in New Vienna.

Eighty-nine golfers participated in the Golf Classic. Along with a round of golf, the event included breakfast, lunch, drinks and snacks. Proceeds from the event benefit patient care and services at Community Care Hospice, a local not-for-profit hospice.

“We’re grateful to the golfers who participated in our 2023 Golf Classic,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “We appreciate the support that our community shows for our mission, and we thank our sponsors who helped make this event a success.”

Community Care Hospice thanks the generous sponsors of the 2023 Golf Classic. Special thanks to the presenting sponsor, IBEW Local 71; Eagle sponsor, Modern Woodman of America; and Birdie sponsor, Walmart Distribution Center 7012.