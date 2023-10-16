County upgrades emergency alert notification system

WILMINGTON — In a significant move to enhance public safety and emergency response, Clinton County has upgraded its emergency alert notification system.

The county’s new emergency alert provider, Inspiration Logistics, launched its cutting-edge Wireless Emergency Notification System (WENS) on Oct. 6, with a service contract in place until Oct. 5, 2026, according to county officials.

The new system, known as WENS, offers a wide range of features aimed at improving communication and response capabilities during emergencies. This is a free service provided by Clinton County Emergency Management Agency; however, normal message fees may apply.

While the upgrade comes at a reduced cost over the previous provider, it offers many possibilities for emergency notifications, officials said.

Key Features of WENS:

1. Expanded option to add additional or departmental administrators and control access to only designated lists.

2. Better “time of day” options for receiving weather notifications (tornado Warnings will be automatically enabled).

3. Same voice, text, and email notification options, with the ability to send images (such as maps) via text.

4. Keyword Functionality: The system enables keyword functionality for targeted alerts, ensuring that users receive the most relevant information.

5. Continued Automated NOAA Weather Alerts: WENS offers automated weather alerts, ensuring residents are informed about changing weather conditions.

6. GIS Mapping: The system includes GIS mapping with shape-file import and storage, allowing for precise location-based alerts.

7. DHS approved members can send integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS) alerts through WENS: This feature allows for seamless integration with the IPAWS, ensuring alerts reach a wider audience in the event of a national emergency.

Thomas Breckel, director of Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), emphasized the importance of this upgrade, saying, “Most EMAs have a way of being able to reach out to people to give them an alert when something is happening, whether that be a hazmat spill, bad weather, you name it. EMA is working with several organizations to help expand our ability to reach non-residents who are present in our county at the time of an emergency. The intent is not to promote a fundraiser or sale, but to get the warning to those who may not know something has occurred. It has to have a nexus to health and safety.”

The transition from the previous provider, RAVE Mobility, to the new WENS system has been carefully managed. Breckel assured that residents already signed up will not experience significant changes, and the system will continue to offer vital alerts regarding matters of serious concern. All the data from the current provider will be transferred over to the WENS provider.

Additionally, Clinton County residents will have the option to customize their alerts based on their geographic location. The system includes an entry portal for geo-tagged alerts and managed contact options for functional notifications via CSV upload. Moreover, keyword opt-ins for non-geo-tagged alerts and areas of interest will allow users to subscribe to short-term or long-term alert lists for various categories, such as the county fair or large local festivals.

The primary objective of this upgrade is to improve the county’s ability to communicate essential information during emergencies, providing residents with timely and accurate information when they need it most. Breckel said, “These alerts are more for things of a serious nature that people would need to act on.”

For more information or to sign up for the new WENS alert system, residents can visit https://entry.inspironlogitics.com/clinton_oh/wens.cfm