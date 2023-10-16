The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team included Sydney Beiting, Jacob George, Payton Spurlock, Madi Frazer, Hadlie Clark, and Teddy Murphy. These six members had the opportunity to compete nationally in Boston at the “Big E” Competition. The team placed third overall, and while they were there, they had the chance to tour the Eastern State Fair Exposition and learn about agriculture in Massachusetts.

Submitted photo