I-71 lane closures scheduled this week

Overnight lane closures will be in place on Interstate 71 in Clinton County this week for sign work.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, single-lane closures will be in effect on I-71 North and South between S.R. 72 and U.S. 68 until 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic will be maintained.

Motorists are reminded to exercise additional caution through the area. All work is weather permitting.

