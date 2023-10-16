WHS set to start Performing Arts Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON — School officials are seeking to honor the legacy and impact students have made in the performing arts community.

The Wilmington City School District has announced the inception of the Wilmington High School Performing Arts Hall of Fame. Matt Spradlin, the high school band director and chair of the music department, said he is hoping this will recognize students who made high levels of contributions to arts while at the high school or after they graduated. The latter could range from continuing it as a hobby or pursuing it as a profession.

“We know we have a wealth of artists who have come through Wilmington High School and they left their legacy here. Which enables us to continue to offer the programs that we do,” said Spradlin.

He added they want to honor those alumni for the legacy they continue to leave through their involvement in their arts. This will also teach current students about former students who laid the groundwork for them to be there, and will also give current students a look at what’s beyond high school.

There are two categories to be inducted. One can be inducted as a musician, actor, and/or performer. Or they can be inducted as a director, administrator, and/or booster.

The criteria for a nominee in the first category, according to the nomination form, is they must have been a WHS graduate, must have been a graduate of at least 10 years, and must have made a “significant contribution” to one or more of the school’s performing arts programs while attending. Post high school performing arts accomplishments may also be considered.

For the other category, they must have served the district for a minimum of five years, been retired from their position for five years, and must have made a “significant contribution” to the school’s performing arts program.

The deadline to submit nominations for the initial induction is Nov. 1. The first induction ceremony is set to be held in April.

Any questions about the Hall of Fame or to submit a nomination, visit wilmingtoncityschools.com/district-news/entry/new-whs-performing-arts-hall-of-fame/#gsc.tab=0

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574