Rick Goettke, a seasoned attorney with 47 years of legal experience, is welcomed by the Clinton County Commissioners on Monday as he takes on a role with the Public Defender Board. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners met Rick Goettke, the newly-appointed member of the county’s Public Defender Board, at Monday’s meeting.

Clinton County Juvenile Court Judge Chad Carey is responsible for two appointments for the Public Defender Board, one of which must be an attorney. Bexlie Beam recently resigned from her position on the board due to her new role in the municipal court, making way for Goettke to take her place.

Commissioner Kerry R. Steed introduced Goettke to their office, recognizing the importance of building a strong rapport with someone serving on the Public Defender Board.

During the meeting, Goettke shared insights into his extensive legal career, saying, “I’ve been practicing law for 47 years. I was a public defender back in ‘99, and I’ve been in Clinton County since ‘87. I started in Mt. Orab and attended law school at the University of Cincinnati. Right now, I’ve done everything, but at present, I represent three or four different banks and handle a substantial amount of bankruptcy work.”

Goettke expressed, “I thought it’d be a nice thing to do,” when talking about his decision to join the Public Defender Board.

Commissioner Mike McCarty commended Goettke for stepping up to serve, saying, “I’m glad you stepped up. It’s always refreshing when someone takes on this responsibility.” He also discussed some of the recent work carried out by the Public Defender Board.

Commissioner Brenda K. Woods extended a warm welcome to Goettke, saying, “Welcome, we’re glad to have you here. We’re available any time you have questions or comments, or if you need to talk to any of us, don’t hesitate to reach out.”

In conclusion, Steed expressed gratitude to Goettke, saying, “We appreciate the time and effort you took to come in and introduce yourself to us, allowing us a few moments to get to know you. Thank you so much.”