Girls Soccer Final: Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0

GERMANTOWN — The Clinton-Massie girls soccer team were defeated by Valley View Monday in a Division II Sectional tournament match at Valley View High School.

The Falcons finished their season with a 5-10-2 record. They were 3-5-2 in SBAAC American Division matches.

Hayden Turner had nine saves in goal and Emalyn Arnold finished with two saves.

Clinton-Massie girls coach Tom Henderson said seniors who played their last match in the red, white and blue were Leah Binau, Danica Bullock, Ava Dondero, Kaylene Gale, Danica Henderson, Alivia Hull, Macy Kreider, Hayley McCandless, Mia McCarty, Claire Nutley, Hope Roberts and Hayden Turner.