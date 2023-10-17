WHS homecoming parade rescheduled for Wednesday

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School’s Homecoming Parade is back on.

According to the Wilmington City Schools District’s Facebook page, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. this Wednesday. The parade will be followed by a concert from the Wilmington High School Choir in the high school auditeria at 7:30 p.m.

The parade route begins on Thorne Avenue, will travel down West Main Street to the General Denver, and then will make its way back to the gate at Alumni Field.

The original parade was cancelled due to weather.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574