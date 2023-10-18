Clinton Co. Farm Bureau project earns national recognition

The Clinton County Farm Bureau is one of 11 county farm bureaus in Ohio to earn national recognition for a local program.

The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development.

The Clinton County Farm Bureau’s program was called: “Piggies, Pie, Play Ball and Putt Putt.”

According to a news release, this program was designed to help at-risk youth learn responsibility, ownership, and leadership skills, among many other positive characteristics, through raising a hog for the county fair. Each year, Clinton County Farm Bureau has provided at least one hog for at-risk youth to use and Farm Bureau members serve as mentors. Funds to supply the hogs are raised through a pie auction at the county annual meeting. To raise additional funds, a putt putt golf outing was planned and after the county fair youth are treated to a baseball game.

The winning counties, including 11 from Ohio, receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm Bureau CAE Showcase at the 2024 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention & Trade Show Jan. 19-24, in Salt Lake City. AFBF received 151 entries across all membership categories, with only 24 activities nationwide being selected to present at the convention.

“Ohio having more CAE winners than any other state is becoming a regular occurrence,” said Melinda Witten, Ohio Farm Bureau senior director, leadership development. “Our members take great pride in their communities and these awards are truly a testament to the hard work Ohio Farm Bureau staff and volunteers put into county programs across the state.”