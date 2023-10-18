Tennis organizations honor county players with post-season awards

Post-season tennis awards were handed out recently and several county athletes and coaches were honored.

Wilmington coach Doug Cooper and Blanchester coach Matt Sexton both received honors.

The Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association’s Presidents Award went to Cooper. The honor is given by the MVTA coaches to a peer who exhibits service to the sport, consistently running a quality program, commitment to growing the game and recognition for career service and contributions to the association. Cooper was nominated by Chaminade-Julienne head coach Jim Brooks.

Sexton was one of three coaches in Division II to be named a Distinguished Coach by the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association.

Wilmington players honored by the MVTA were Cary Holliday and Bailey named to the All-MVTA third team in doubles and Layna Holmes honorable mention among singles players.

The GCTCA honored players from Blanchester and Clinton-Massie in its Division II awards.

Among singles players, Blanchester’s Lilly Bates and Clinton-Massie’s Addison Swope were two of 20 players honored with the Distinguished Player Award.

Among 16 doubles pairings honored, Blanchester’s Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley and Clinton-Massie’s Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green were named Distinguished Doubles teams.

Blanchester’s Katelyn Tolles was the lone honoree for the Div. II Sportsmanship Award.