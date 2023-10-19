Over 132 booths of local vendors and artisans will be selling their wares at the 27th-annual Christmas in the Country. Submitted photo

The 27th-annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Come out and support over 132 booths of local vendors and artisans selling their wares. Handmade crafts, seasonal decor, local boutiques, sweet treats, independent home-based businesses, many wood and primitive vendors, jewelry and more will be available.

Enjoy breakfast with Trolley Donuts or come inside where the Clinton-Massie Band will be offering its delicious chicken-n-noodles and other delicacies in concessions.

Enter through the middle school or the event entrance near the Clinton-Massie branch of the Wilmington Library. Entry is $1 for those 10 and over. Proceeds benefit Clinton-Massie’s local food pantry.