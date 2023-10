Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark

LEBANON — After a four-match losing streak late in the regular season, the Wilmington High School volleyball team is slowly picking up steam.

The Hurricane defeated Waynesville 3-1 Thursday in a Division II Sectional matchup at Lebanon High School’s auxiliary gym. It is the third straight win for Wilmington.

The win puts Hurricane at 14-9. They advance to the second round 2:30 p.m. Saturday to play either Monroe or Chaminade-Julienne.