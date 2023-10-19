Week 10 Football Preview: East Clinton (4-5) at Blanchester (6-3)

Blanchester will be looking for its eighth straight win over East Clinton Friday night when the Astros visit Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats will continue their season next week in the playoffs while the Astros must win in order to have a chance at the post-season. A game in Week 11 is not the motivating factor for the Astros.

“Whether it’s a playoff spot or pride, there is always something to play for,” East Clinton head coach Steve Olds said. “It’s Blanchester week, and that is motivation enough.”

Kickoff for BHS Senior Night is set for 7 p.m.

With a win this week and losses by Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate, there would be four teams at 3-2 in the SBAAC National Division and the Astros would be one of them.

East Clinton (4-5) is coming off a well-rounded 26-0 win over Clermont Northeastern.

“It’s cliche, but we played great complimentary football on Friday,” Olds said. “Our defense applied pressure on every snap and held them to less than a 100 yards of offense. Special teams blocked a punt and returned another for a touchdown. Offensively, we ran the ball well enough and cashed in our red zone opportunities. If we can continue to play well in all three phases then we will give ourselves a chance to be successful moving forward.”

Blanchester head coach Justin Schmitz said the Astros have plenty of ammunition to pull out a road victory.

“No. 2 (Aiden Conger) is a great little QB,” Schmitz said. “No. 24 (Glenn Peacock) goes zero to full throttle in one step. If we give him any room to run he can find running lanes and bust off some big gains. (Dameon Williams) is a stud. He has great hands and he’s great at winning 50/50 balls. Defensively (Maddix Crowe) is a solid linebacker.

“They’re going to do a good job of mixing up fronts and pressures in an attempt to stop our option attack. They’re not afraid to go for it on fourth down. Their kickers are solid when they kick.”

Olds was equally effusive about the Wildcats.

“Blanchester is well coached,” he said. “They are physical and their kids play hard, all things that we admire and take pride in ourselves. On offense they are capable of lining up and running the ball right at you, or spreading you out and beating you in space. Defensively, they are aggressive and will apply pressure on any down. It will be a test but we are looking forward to it.”

Blanchester (6-3, 3-1) defeated Fayetteville-Perry 54-20 last week. With a win against East Clinton, the Wildcats can earn at least a share of the National Division championship as a result of Bethel-Tate’s win over Williamsburg in Week 9.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that landed on our plate as a result of that game,” Schmitz said. “We’ll be ready to take care of business this week.

“There’s an urgency this week. We expect this one to be a dog fight. (East Clinton) is a well coached club with a ton of potential.”

PLAYOFFS: The Wildcats are in regardless of the outcome against the Astros. East Clinton needs a win and some help to make it.

ALL-TIME: Blanchester leads the all-time series 30-22. The first meeting was Week 10 during the 1970 season with East Clinton coming out on top 27-8. Blanchester has played more varsity football games against East Clinton than any other opponent with the exception of Clermont Northeastern and Clinton-Massie. Blanchester won last year’s game 46-12 and has won seven in a row against the Astros. East Clinton’s last win was 21-20 in 2015.