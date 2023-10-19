Week 10 Football Preview: New Richmond (5-4) at Clinton-Massie (9-0)

Clinton-Massie has plenty to play for this week when New Richmond visits Frank Irelan Field.

Yes, the Falcons are 9-0 on the year and guaranteed the top spot in Div. IV Region 16.

Also, Clinton-Massie has clinched at least a share of the SBAAC American Division championship, a season after seeing its run of five straight titles come to an end.

Keeping everybody on the field is the first priority for Clinton-Massie while securing a win that gives it that outright league crown.

“Right now it’s all about staying healthy and not overlooking anyone we play,” Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said. “Injury prevention and having players available this time of the year is always key to moving on in the playoffs.”

With the way the team is playing, the Falcons just don’t want to lose heading in to the post-season. No reason to develop “bad” habits at this point in the season.

Kickoff for the Falcons and Lions is 7 p.m. Friday night.

The Lions started the season with a 5-1 record but has since lost to Western Brown, Batavia and Wilmington all while surrendering more than 50 points in each game. Still New Richmond has clinched a playoff berth in Div. III Region 12. They could go as high as 6 in the region with a win or as low as 16 with a loss.

“New Richmond has a very unique style of defense and one of the leading passing attacks in the conference,” said McSurley.

Brady Young has thrown 27 touchdown passes while Braylon Patchell has rushed for 1,049 yards and 14 scores.

Silas Jacob leads that unique defense with 95 tackles while Drew Forrester has 9 tackles for loss.

But the Falcons have a pretty good defense of their own. Massie has allowed just 183 yards rushing (45.8 per game) and 28 points (7 per game) in four conference games.

“Our defense is playing really well right now and our kicking game continues saving us large amounts of hidden yardage,” McSurley said. “Ean McGuinness has had 36 touchbacks on the season, which is the most of any kicker in my career.”

Clinton-Massie is averaging 7.3 yards per rush with Logan Chesser pacing the ground game with 1,198 yards. Peyton Warren is averaging 17.9 yards per attempt on 24 rushes while Jack Elkins averages 11.1 yards per rush in 32 attempts.

Ty Clutter leads Massie with 53 tackles while Nolan Phipps has 45, Hunter Monds 37, Peyton Brewer 34 and Brighton Rodman 33.

PLAYOFFS: In addition to holding the No. 1 spot in Division IV in the penultimate Associated Press state football poll, the Falcons have locked up the No. 1 seed in Div. IV Region 16. They will host a first-round game next Friday night at Frank Irelan Field. With a win in that one, Clinton-Massie will host a second-round matchup as well before all playoff games advance to neutral sites.

ALL-TIME: The Falcons hold a 10-4 lead in the series with the Lions. Clinton-Massie won last year’s game 42-21 and has come out on top in each of the last eight meetings dating back to a New Richmond 30-29 win in 2001. The Lions won the first-ever meeting with the Falcons 16-13 in 1997.