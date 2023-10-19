Week 10 Football Preview: Western Brown (3-6) at Wilmington (7-2)

Coming off its third straight win, Wilmington looks to ride into the playoffs on a hot streak as Western Brown visits Alumni Field Friday night. Kickoff for Senior Night is set for 7 p.m.

Wilmington’s offense was in high gear last week in a 50-15 win over New Richmond.

“I was proud of how we stepped off the bus and came to play,” WHS head coach Ryan Evans Sr. said.

The Broncos provide the opposition this week. At 3-6, Western Brown has lost two straight after beating Batavia 51-47 and New Richmond 55-40 in league shootouts.

“Well coached at all three phases,” Evans said of the Broncos. “They are young in spots but they will come to play. The QB is good and they have a good receiving corps. We have to do our job.”

Brady Sutton ignites the Broncos offense. The quarterback has 3,172 yards and 25 touchdowns passing and is the leading rusher with 496 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Smith is a one-man wrecking crew at receiver with 1,705 yards and 12 touchdowns on 95 receptions. The 95 catches and 1,705 yards has Smith in the state record book in both categories.

Wilmington’s Aiden Price has thrown for 1,568 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 463 yards and 8 scores. Caydn Denniston leads the WHS rush attack with 828 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Michael Brown Jr. has 51 catches for 740 yards and seven TDs.

Western Brown comes in to the game with a streak of 47 straight games scoring at least 10 points, the eighth best current streak in the state. The last time Western Brown failed to score 10 points in a game was Oct. 11, 2019 against Clinton-Massie in a 49-0 loss.

So the Hurricane defense will be challenged for sure. Jesse Keith and Bryson Schutte both have 92 tackles to lead Wilmington. Malachi Cumberland leads the American Division with 26 tackles for loss but Jelani Hunter (15), Schutte (12), Donavon Perdue (11.5) and Keith (11) are close behind. Eli Stewart leads WHS with six interceptions.

Whether the Broncos reach 10 points or not is not part of the game-plan for the Hurricane.

“Our approach is still the same,” Evans said. “We will face a well-coached Western Brown team. Coach (Nick) Osborne will have his team ready to play. We have a lot to fight for Friday and our team and coaches want it bad. The community deserves it and it is (up to) us to go and get it done.”

EIGHT IS ENOUGH: With a win Friday, Wilmington would be 8-2. Wilmington has reached eight wins in a season twice in the last 60 years — 2003 and 2014. The 1963 Hurricane football team went 9-1 with the only loss in the regular season finale. WHS won eight games in 1947. WHS won seven games in 1943 but only played eight. The 1931 Hurricane finished 9-0-1, the only “blemish” an 18-18 draw with Roger Bacon. In 1930, WHS was 7-0-1. The 1913 team was the only unbeaten, untied team in a season of more than five games at 6-0.

PLAYOFFS: Wilmington, currently 7 in Div. III Region 12, is in regardless of Friday’s outcome but could end with a seed as high as 3 or as low as 12. The Hurricane has made the post-season three of the last four seasons. Western Brown is currently 14th in Div. III Region 12 and are assured of a post-season berth with a win. A Western Brown loss doesn’t eliminate the Broncos from the post season but they’d need some help.

ALL-TIME: Western Brown has won four of the six meetings with Wilmington, including 32-14 last season. The Broncos have won four straight. Wilmington’s last win was 38-37 in 2018. The first meeting was in 2017 with WHS coming out on top 56-35, the first season Wilmington joined the SBAAC American Division.