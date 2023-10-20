A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday, celebrating the “Local First” campaign’s 10th anniversary. Dessie Rogers, executive director of Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, leads the ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Wilmington, marking a decade of community dedication to supporting local businesses. Serena Hammond | News Journal Culinary Delights and Sweet Celebrations: A delectable spread of appetizers and a cake take center stage at the “Local First Clinton County” campaign’s 10th-anniversary celebration. Serena Hammond | News Journal Culinary Delights and Sweet Celebrations: A delectable spread of appetizers and a cake take center stage at the “Local First Clinton County” campaign’s 10th-anniversary celebration. Serena Hammond | News Journal Dessie Rogers, Executive Director at Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the gathered crowd with words of gratitude and community pride just moments before the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating ‘Local First Clinton County’ campaign’s 10th anniversary on Wednesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce marked a significant milestone with a grand celebration on Wednesday. Not only did this event commemorate the 10th anniversary of adopting the “Local First Clinton County” campaign, but it also aligned with National “Support your Local Chamber of Commerce” Day.

The celebration took place at TinCap, located at 59 W. Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, and unfolded from 4 to 6 p.m., with a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was open to all, and attendees reveled in an evening filled with delightful appetizers, special drink offerings, networking opportunities, exciting giveaways, and the chance to win a gift basket worth hundreds of dollars through a raffle prize drawing.

Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, expressed her gratitude for the community’s unwavering support of the “Local First Clinton County” campaign:

“I want to express heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us in commemorating the remarkable 10-year journey of our ‘Local First Clinton County’ campaign through the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. The ‘Local First Clinton County’ campaign, created in 2009 and adopted by the Chamber in 2013, was conceived to encourage our community to rally behind local businesses and embrace the spirit of shopping locally. This event celebrated a decade of community dedication, unity, and local pride that has made a significant impact on our local businesses and our entire county’s growth and prosperity.”

Rogers also shared her thoughts on how individuals can continue supporting the campaign beyond the celebration:

“As we look beyond the celebration, we want to encourage each and every one of you to continue supporting the ‘Local First Clinton County’ campaign and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.”

Community members can do so by:

– Continuing to shop locally and participating in “Local First” initiatives like the upcoming $25 Days of Christmas holiday celebration.

– Sharing the message of “Local First Clinton County” with your friends and family to strengthen the community.

– Staying connected with the Chamber of Commerce through social media and newsletters to remain updated on the latest news, events, and promotions from local business members.

– Offering your time and expertise to assist in various events and initiatives, helping the Chamber make a positive impact on local businesses.

Additionally, to commemorate this anniversary, the Chamber is selling t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats featuring the 10-year “Local First” logo or the “Local & Proud” slogan in various colors and men’s/women’s fits. All proceeds will be reinvested into initiatives that support local small businesses and non-profit organizations. As an exciting bonus, one lucky supporter will win a gift basket filled with local gift cards and goodies, with the winning name to be randomly selected from the pool of shoppers on Monday, Oct. 23.

Supporting local businesses brings significant benefits, as Rogers explained:

“On average, about 68% of the money spent at a locally-owned business cycles back into the community through things like wages, local taxes, local business services, community donations, and more. This is compared to about 43% when spent at a non-locally owned business within your community, and often 0% when you shop outside of your community or online. Of course, outside of the monetary impact, we also know that supporting local builds community in general. Our local shops and businesses provide a foundation on which our community is built. Like a neighbor, local businesses know you best. They reflect and embrace the things that make our community unique. By shopping at local businesses, you are empowering business owners who value your needs and interests and who serve as stewards of our community. Additionally, buying local is about owning our local economy and our own consumer power, and taking responsibility as consumers to make it what we want it to be. That means using our buying power to create new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.”