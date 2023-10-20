Column: A football last, Destry, Noszka, Persin and Edith Perry

It’s been a while, so this is a catch-up piece with several different elements.

As basketball season nears, new (and old) coaches will return to 1) a familiar rival and 2) after two years off.

But first a word from our sponsor (yes, this shows I’m old) … OK, not really our sponsor but it’s still football season so I’ll start on the gridiron.

With Clinton-Massie, Wilmington and Blanchester assured of a postseason berth, East Clinton is the only county team who has not earned a Week 11 game, as we await results from Friday night’s games and the official pairings to be announced Sunday afternoon.

The Astros can still continue their season with a win over Blanchester this week and some help.

Aside from the 2020 season when all Ohio high school football teams were eligible to compete in the post-season, the last time all four county schools made the playoffs was …. see below for the answer. That’s called a teaser or cliffhanger in radio/TV terms.

BACK IN SCOL: Michael Noszka, former Wilmington High School teacher and long-time boys varsity basketball coach here, is now in charge of the McClain Tigers boys basketball program. He also will teach middle school math in the district.

Noszka went from Wilmington, where he coached against McClain when WHS was in the SCOL most recently, to Cincinnati St. Xavier for four seasons and now lands in Greenfield. Noszka was 58-32 in four seasons with the Bombers.

Noszka led the Hurricane basketball program to a state Final Four appearance and a 227-98 record in 14 seasons. WHS earned 26 championships during Noszka’s tenure — nine Clinton County, nine conference, five sectional, two district and one regional. Not only is he the winningest varsity basketball coach in WHS history, but Noszka is the longest tenured WHS varsity boys basketball head coach, dating back to the 1923-24 season.

A check of winter schedules shows Noszka will battle a couple of Clinton County teams this winter. McClain is scheduled to visit Clinton-Massie Jan. 2 then East Clinton Jan. 16.

NOT SO STORMIN’ NORMAN: Former Wilmington High School boys basketball coach Norm Persin, who turned 73 in September, will enter his 45th season as a varsity boys basketball at South Webster High School.

Persin coached at Wilmington two seasons, 1983-84 (SCOL champs) and 1984-85. Persin had taken two years off but the itch to get back into it was too strong and he will be coaching the Jeeps, a Division IV squad in Southeast Ohio’s Scioto County.

With his return, Persin will again be the active all-time career coaching wins leader among Ohio boys basketball coaches. At South Webster, Persin will have all four of his grandkids in the school district with his son and daughter teaching in the district as well.

“Right now, I feel good. Everybody asks me that. I feel great … without coaching,” said Persin in an interview with the Portsmouth Daily Times. “But seriously, it’s tough on you. The stress on you, the season is so long and it wears you down. But I’ve already decided that I’ve got to lay back some. I can’t be as an energetic as I used to be. I am going to be the head coach, but I’ve got really good assistants who are going to do a lot of the legwork for me. That will help keep me calmer.”

In addition to Wilmington, Persin has coached at Valley High School, Chesapeake High School and Oak Hill High School (twice). He won the Division IV state championship with Oak Hill in 2009. He has 778 career victories. He trails only Richard Kortokrax of Kalida and Joe Petrocelli of Kettering Alter in all-time wins. Persin and Oak Hill bested Kortokrax and Kalida 48-43 in double overtime in the 2009 title game. Kortokrax, who also coached at Fort Jennings and Ottoville, won 890 games while Petrocelli won 831.

Persin has been inducted into two Ohio basketball halls of fame (Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association in 2016 and Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017), plus four others (Ohio Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, Warren Harding High School of Fame, Chesapeake High School Hall of Fame and Warren Ohio Distinguished Hall of Fame).

He was seven times selected state Coach of the Year.

THREE MUSKETEERS: Destry Duncan, Jodie Creditt and Dan Uetrecht were Clinton-Massie basketball’s Three Musketeers back in the early 1980s. Duncan died last week. He was 58 years old.

A 1983 CMHS graduate, Duncan was first team All-Southwest District Class A in 1983 and then earned special mention All-Ohio.

Bobby Joe Hooper, who coached Clinton-Massie basketball at the time, said the trio of Duncan, Creditt and Uetrecht were tri-captains and all three very talented.

“Totally different talents but all great leaders,” said Hooper, who is in Chillicothe nowadays.

Hooper said Duncan was a “tremendous competitor. He had a great heart, a great drive on the basketball floor. I think that carried over from his every day life. Whatever he chose to do, he was sold out. I think that was a tribute to him.”

At the time he coached Duncan, Hooper said Destry was the hardest working high school athlete he’d been around.

“I hold true to that statement today,” Hooper said. “He was a 100 percenter. I never knew Destry to take a break in any drill we ever did. He set a great example for his teammates.”

WORLD CAN BE YOURS: There are plenty of you who knew Edith Perry even though she was born in Germany. I was never fortunate enough to meet her.

After arriving in Wilmington, with two young children, many years ago, Edith got a job at the Blue Grass Restaurant, where Brausch Brewery is now located. She lived on A Street which is on the opposite side of town in the Xenia Avenue Market area. She walked each day, with her children, from their home to her work. They made that trek after midnight many, many nights.

Later she became a beautician, from which most of you know her. Despite not knowing the English language when she arrived in the United States, Edith was able to raise two children and have a successful life.

Why, you may already have asked, is she mentioned here? Good question.

Edith passed away on Oct. 9. Butch Peelle, all-around good guy, long-time realtor and writing of books, wrote about Edith in his book “Dream Big: Never Give Up!!” Edith fits that statement perfectly. Though given many opportunities to throw in the towel on life, Edith persevered. In Butch’s book, Edith said something that we all should take to heart regardless of our situation.

“I just don’t understand it. People here (United States) live in the greatest country in the world and they just take it so much for granted. All you have to do is work and give a little of yourself and the world can be yours.”

Well said, Edith.

ANSWER: The year was 2005 when all four county football teams made the post-season.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected]