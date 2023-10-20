Haley, Stoops vie to become Wilmington’s next mayor Haley Stoops

WILMINGTON — Two locals of different backgrounds and approaches are looking to address the concerns citizens have in the race for Wilmington’s next mayor.

Republican nominee Pat Haley and independent candidate Jason Stoops will both appear on the November general election ballot vying for the seat held by outgoing Mayor John Stanforth. Haley defeated Stanforth in the Republican primary in May.

Both candidates were asked why they are running.

Haley told the News Journal the city “deserves leaders who can and will lead with experience” and cited his experience as a law enforcement officer — including as the Clinton County Sheriff — and as a Clinton County Commissioner as to why he is a good fit to deal with the issues the city is facing. He mainly focused on safety concerns and transparency.

“My goal as mayor is to be knowledgeable, a true public servant, and diligent. I will do my homework. I want to be fair, and tough when the situation needs tough,” said Haley.

For Stoops, who owns Midnight Auto, he advised his personal experiences as a local businessman, along with personal experiences, are what made him want to run.

This includes a top issue for both candidates — homeless issues.

“I saw firsthand how homelessness has affected our community. It’s a problem that needs a lot of heart and time invested into the people, getting to know them, and how our system can better assist them in getting back on their feet. I’m all in for finding solutions that help those in need while ensuring our city keeps growing,” said Stoops.

He added he wants to create affordable housing, support services, and job opportunities that can help “everyone find their way back on track.”

Stoops said he also feels the city has been “stuck in a rut” for a while now and is open to “inviting experts and locals to the same table, so everyone can have an idea on what’s going on and give input.” He added this approach has been used by the homeless coalition with good results.

In regards to the topic of homelessness, Haley told the News Journal it was important for locals to realize there were two “vastly different categories of people involved.”

According to Haley, there are the “legitimately needy who have found themselves seeking help” because of a variety of circumstances. Then there are the “lifestyle and addiction-driven” who are “lowering the quality of life” in town.

“We need to get those needing treatment into treatment. We begin by having zero tolerance for the crimes being committed. Once they are placed in the judicial system, they will be given options to improve their lives. The courts have the flexibility to offer services for treatment in lieu of other penalties,” said Haley.

Regarding other issues, Stoops wants to continue economic development projects that were already in development and “possibly work them all into a long-term economic development plan.”

For Haley, he said he also hopes to address traffic issues, quality housing developments, and strengthening the police and fire departments.

He added that he feels “in some areas, elected officials sadly treat citizens and taxpayers as adversaries.” He continued by saying citizens should have their voices heard as it will help officials make better and more informed decisions.

A final note Stoops made in his comments was that he is “not here to play party politics” and is “not a career politician,” saying his focus is on the citizens.

“I will listen to our community, work hard, and work to improve our city. That’s the kind of change I want to bring as an independent candidate,” said Stoops.

As for Haley, the May primary election was “about change,” he said.

“It is my intention to bring positive change to Wilmington if elected,” said Haley.

