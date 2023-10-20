Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather. John Hamilton | News Journal photos

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.

Although delayed from earlier this school year, residents got the opportunity to see the Wilmington High School homecoming parade on Wednesday. The original parade, scheduled for Oct. 7, was canceled due to weather.