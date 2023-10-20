Luther Warren Peace Path to partially close Monday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announces a partial closure of the Luther Warren Peace Path beginning on Monday.

The trail will be closed from the trail entrance on South Nelson Avenue to the Clinton Memorial Hospital trail connector. The section from CMH connector to South Mulberry will still be accessible during this time. The trail is slated to reopen in 60 days.

The trail closure is necessary to continue construction of the new Wastewater Treatment Plant. During the closure, the contractor will be installing fencing to ensure public safety and protect the work area.

The City of Wilmington asks that all trail users be patient, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, at (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].

To receive updates from the City of Wilmington by text message, text “Wilmington1” to 91896.