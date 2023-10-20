Week 10: CM perfect; WHS, BHS post hard-fought wins

Clinton-Massie ran over New Richmond 49-0 Friday night to complete its perfect 10-0 regular season record.

The Falcons will finish as SBAAC American Division champions, the Associated Press Division IV state poll winner while also securing the No. 1 seed in the Harbin Computer ratings in Division IV Region 16. This is the ninth time in CM history they have completed a perfect regular season.

The playoffs begin Oct 27. The official announcement of first-round pairings will be made Sunday afternoon by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Wilmington and Blanchester were assured playoff berths prior to Friday night but improved their seeding with wins.

The Hurricane ran into a tough Western Brown team but battled to the end for a 35-21 victory.

Blanchester pulled away from a pesky East Clinton squad for a 40-13 win and a share of the SBAAC National Division championship with Williamsburg and Bethel-Tate.

Both WHS and BHS have chances to host playoff games next week. Clinton-Massie will definitely host a game in Week 11.

