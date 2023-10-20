Week 10 Football Final: Blanchester 40, East Clinton 13

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester picks up momentum defeating East Clinton 40-13, capping off a big senior night and putting the Astros playoff hopes to rest in a physical, muddy, and cold game at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester football player L.J. Rineair was in attendance for the first time in months after a successful surgery to remove a brain tumor in September

About Rineair being there tonight, Blan coach Justin Schmitz said, “I’ve said this all season, with the last couple games with us scoring 54 points … it just felt like our destiny, I mean, this is our destiny, it feels like we were supposed to win league tonight, feels like we’re supposed to roll really strong into the playoffs for him.”

Rineair wore No. 54 as a member of the BHS football team.

Blanchester came out of the gate running the football well and after a 37 yard burst from senior back Chase Barnes, it took just a few more plays for Barnes to punch it in, as the Cats took the 6-0 lead.

But EC didn’t seem phased with Glenn Peacock taking the Astro’s opening play from scrimmage 54 yards to the house, EC hit the PAT and grabbed a 7-6 lead.

The Cats would return though with a long, grueling drive starring senior QB Bryce Sipple. Two plays after an East Clinton timeout, Caleb Sears capped the long drive with a touchdown run and a 13-7 Blanchester lead.

After that drive, the conditions began to set in with neither team managing a scoring drive up until Blan took over on the final drive of the half. A long throw from Sipple connected with Zach Musselman for 26 yards, and the next two plays set the Cats up at the 4. After taking the clock all the way to two seconds, Sipple was able to avoid pressure and fire to Sears in the back of the endzone to give BHS an 18-7 lead at halftime.

Out of the intermission, the Astros aimed for a long drive and got it. Despite facing two seperate fourth downs, EC took it all the way down to the opposing 18, running nearly 9 minutes off the third quarter clock. But on third and 6, disaster struck as a long pass fell into the arms of a waiting Zach Musselman who took the pick from one endzone to the other making it 26-7 Wildcats.

Carson Jones took a 54 yard rush to the endzone on the next drive for the Astros, but the Wildcats iced the game on their possession, scoring following a huge pass from Sipple to Musselman, and a 5 yard scoring run by Sipple.

The Wildcats ended up taking it, 40-13, and will host a playoff game next week. East Clinton needed a win to stay alive, and will now begin an all too early off season.

Reflecting on his senior class, coach Steven Olds said, “They’ve come a long way. Five years ago when we took the program over they were 8th graders and they weren’t winning middle school games. So, we were in a couple games this year, ball goes a certain way we’re not 4-6, we’re 6-4 or 5-5. Their legacy is gonna be that they left the program in a better spot than when they came in and that’s all you can really ask for, so we’re really proud of them.”

Coach Schmitz message to his team going into the playoffs was simple, “We gotta be focused, we gotta finish 1 and 0 every single week after this, gotta be focused. I’m proud of the senior class, they showed great leadership and we’re gonna get after it.”