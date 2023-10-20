Week 10 Football Final: Wilmington 35, Western Brown 21

WILMINGTON — Despite another 17-penalty game, Wilmington outlasted Western Brown 35-21 Friday night at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane finishes the regular season 8-2. Wilmington has earned eight wins in a regular season in 2003 and 2014 but has not achieved nine wins in a season since 1963.

WHS will play next week in the post-season, earning a berth in the Division III Region 12 playoffs. The official announcement of first-round pairings will be made Sunday afternoon by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Wilmington will play that Week 11 game at home without head coach Ryan Evans Sr. and starting offensive lineman Mason Wharton, both of whom were ejected from Friday’s game with Western Brown.

Wilmington’s defensive front — led by Donavon Perdue, Malachi Cumberland and Jelani Hunter — sacked Broncos quarterback Brady Sutton nine times in the game. Both defenses scored a touchdown, Wilmington’s coming on Zane Smith’s 45-yard scamper with a pass interception.

Michael Brown Jr., who was carried off the field by two of his teammates, scored a pair of touchdowns on passes from Aiden Price. The final score of the night was a 46-yard pass play from Price to Brown. The pass was extremely high in the air, possibly tipped by a Bronco defender. Brown had to stop his route and come back for the pass, avoiding a WB defender in the process. Once he caught the ball, Brown weaved through traffic, broke a couple tackles and reached the end zone on a thrilling play.

With WHS up 21-14, Eli Stewart took a short pass from Price and, as if shot out of a canon, raced through the Western Brown defense 67 yards to make it 28-14.

The Hurricane had 17 penalties for 180 yards. Eight of the penalties were 15-yarders. WHS also had a 17-penalty game earlier this season.

SUMMARY

Oct 20, 2023

@Alumni Field

Wilmington 35, Western Brown 21

First Quarter

WB: Cash Smith recovers fumble in end zone (Camdyn Cunningham PAT) 6:55

WIL: Michael Brown Jr 21 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 3:04

Second Quarter

WIL: Zane Smith 45 yard interception return (Jon Custis PAT) 10:48

Third Quarter

WIL: Cadyn Denniston 7 yard run (Jon Custis PAT) 5:46

WB: Isaiah Smith 64 yard pass from Brady Sutton (Camdyn Cunningham PAT) 5:30

Fourth Quarter

WIL: Eli Stewart 67 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 11:49

WB: Isaiah Smith 12 yard pass from Brady Sutton (Camdyn Cunningham PAT) 8:53

WIL: Michael Brown Jr 46 yard pass from Aiden Price (Jon Custis PAT) 4:12