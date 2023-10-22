Astros advance, will face No. 10 McNicholas in sectional title match Astros advance, will face No. 10 McNicholas in sectional title match Astros advance, will face No. 10 McNicholas in sectional title match Astros advance, will face No. 10 McNicholas in sectional title match

MARIEMONT — East Clinton evened its season record Saturday with a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 victory over Reading in Division III Sectional tournament action at Summit Country Day High School.

The victory puts the Astros (12-12) in the sectional championship match 6 p.m. Tuesday against Archbishop McNicholas. The Rockets, the top seeded team in the sectional, are the No. 10 ranked team in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division III state poll.

Lauren Runyon had 11 kills for East Clinton against the Blue Devils while Cheyenne Reed led with 15 assists and Taylor Barton led with nine kills. Runyon and Emily Arnold had two aces each.

SUMMARY

Oct 21, 2023

Division III Sectional

@Summit Country Day High School

Hadlie Clark 1 ace, 3 digs

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 digs

Makayla Seaman 2 kills

Liz Schiff 5 digs

Abbi Reynolds 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs

Emily Arnold 2 aces, 12 assists, 5 digs

Cheyenne Reed 6 kills, 15 assists, 4 digs

Karsyn Jamison 1 ace, 7 kills, 3 digs

Sydney Beiting 6 digs

Lauren Runyon 2 aces, 11 kills, 3 digs