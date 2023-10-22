Astros advance, will face No. 10 McNicholas in sectional title match

MARIEMONT — East Clinton evened its season record Saturday with a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 victory over Reading in Division III Sectional tournament action at Summit Country Day High School.
The victory puts the Astros (12-12) in the sectional championship match 6 p.m. Tuesday against Archbishop McNicholas. The Rockets, the top seeded team in the sectional, are the No. 10 ranked team in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division III state poll.
Lauren Runyon had 11 kills for East Clinton against the Blue Devils while Cheyenne Reed led with 15 assists and Taylor Barton led with nine kills. Runyon and Emily Arnold had two aces each.
SUMMARY
Oct 21, 2023
Division III Sectional
@Summit Country Day High School
Hadlie Clark 1 ace, 3 digs
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 assist, 9 digs
Makayla Seaman 2 kills
Liz Schiff 5 digs
Abbi Reynolds 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs
Emily Arnold 2 aces, 12 assists, 5 digs
Cheyenne Reed 6 kills, 15 assists, 4 digs
Karsyn Jamison 1 ace, 7 kills, 3 digs
Sydney Beiting 6 digs
Lauren Runyon 2 aces, 11 kills, 3 digs