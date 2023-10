Blanchester volleyball advances with win over Deer Park

CINCINNATI — With a thrilling 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 25-21 win Saturday over Deer Park, the Blanchester volleyball team continues its season at Mariemont High School.

The Wildcats (10-13) will play for the sectional championship 7:30 p.m. Monday against No. 2 seed Summit Country Day.

SCD has steamrolled two opponents by allowing just 19 points in six sets. Summit is ranked No. 19 in the state in the latest Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll.