CM, WHS at home in playoff openers; Blan goes on the road with familiar foe

Clinton-Massie finished the season as the No. 1 seed in its region and will host its playoff opener Friday night.

Wilmington, the No. 8 seed in Division III Region 12, also will host this week while Blanchester will be on the road.

Playoff games will be on Friday nights up to the state championship game in each region.

Clinton-Massie (10-0) will host Dayton Dunbar (6-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Irelan Field. The winner plays Eaton or McNicholas in the second round. If Clinton-Massie wins, the game will be at CMHS. If Dunbar beats Clinton-Massie, then either Eaton or McNicholas will host.

Wilmington (8-2) will host Bellbrook (7-3) 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Field. The winner plays at Badin or at home against Goshen in the second round.

Blanchester (7-3) will travel to Bethel-Tate (6-4) for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff. The winner will play at Valley View or host Westfall in the second round.

Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 54-33 at Barbour Memorial Field during the regular season. The Tigers get the home playoff game due to higher seeding, in large part because Bethel-Tate defeated Williamsburg during the regular season while Blanchester lost to WHS.

While these pairings are highly likely, they won’t become official until released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.