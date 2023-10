Eagles outsoar Falcons sectional soccer matcup 4-0

DAYTON — The Clinton-Massie boys soccer season ended Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in a Division II Central I Sectional match at CJ.

The loss ends the Falcons season at 10-6-3. The Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the sectional, will face Archbishop Alter 7 p.m. Tuesday for a sectional title.

Clinton-Massie seniors listed on the SBAAC website are Weston Carpenter, Jake Ryan, AJ Brewer, Javen Carpenter, Carson Meyers and Carter Amstutz.