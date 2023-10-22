Hornets sting Hurricane in volleyball tournament matchup

LEBANON — Monroe’s strength at the net spelled doom for Wilmington Saturday in a Division II Sectional tournament match at Lebanon High School.

The Hornets ended the Hurricane season with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-18 victory. Wilmington finishes at 14-10. Monroe continues in the tournament with a 17-6 record.

“Just couldn’t get anything to work and Monroe is a big team with some great hitters and blockers,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said.

For WHS seniors, Taija Walker, Lisbon Smith, Ashley Delph and Brynn Bryant, this was their final high school match.

“Will miss my seniors and want to thank them for their time to our program,” Reveal said.

Miya Nance led WHS with six kills and 10 digs. Walker and Smith had three blocks each. Aidynne Tippett had 20 assists.

SUMMARY

Oct 21, 2023

Division II Sectional

@Lebanon High School

Hornets 3 Hurricane 0

Lauren Diels 3 points 1 kill 2 digs 1 block

Layla Reynolds 4 points 1 ace 5 digs

Miya Nance 6 points 6 kills 2 aces 10 digs

Brynn Bryant 1 point 5 kills 1 assist 8 digs

Ashley Delph 2 points 2 kills 1 dig

Lisbon Smith 1 point 2 kills 1 assist 1 dig 3 blocks

Aidynne Tippett 2 kills 20 assists 6 digs 1 block

Taija Walker 4 kills 3 blocks