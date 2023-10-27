Falcons lone playoff winner as Cane, Cats go down

Cooper Carmack ran for two touchdowns and had an interception return for touchdown as Clinton-Massie opened the post-season Friday with a 50-12 win over Dunbar at Frank Irelan Field.

Wilmington’s season came to a crashing halt Friday with a 49-0 loss to Bellbrook in a Division III Region 12 game at Alumni Field. The Hurricane finishes 8-3.

Blanchester (7-4) struggled on offense against Bethel-Tate and lost 35-20 in a Division V Region 20 playoff tilt.

The Falcons (11-0) raced out to a 28-0 lead in their Division IV Region 16 contest.

Clinton-Massie will face McNicholas (6-5) 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Frank Irelan Field. The Rockets were 41-20 winners over Eaton Friday night.

These games will be updated on the News Journal website.