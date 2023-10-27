Surviving the holidays during times of grief

BLANCHESTER — Experiencing the holidays can be difficult during times of grief, but one church is offering a program for those in that situation.

On Nov. 12, the Blanchester eXchange, 203 S. Wright St., will be hosting its Surviving the Holidays event to help those who lost a loved one this year.

The two-hour event is part of the GriefShare support group. According to its website griefshare.org, there is a 13-week program to help people experiencing grief.

Angela France, pastor of the Blanchester eXchange, told the News Journal they’ve hosted this event along with the Loss of a Spouse support program since 2018. France started the program after the loss of her uncle in December 2017.

“I stood back and watched for weeks afterward how my aunt’s heart had been completely shattered,” she remembered.

She felt the Loss of Spouse program would be helpful for her.

Since then they’ve held the Loss of a Spouse support group, Surviving the Holiday group, and general support group, where they’ve seen a consistent size of participants in the group with different people coming in and out and taking part. She can tell when the group has had an impact on participants.

“I can tell, every year I can see the transformation from week one to week 13,” she said. “Even though they’re still grieving, they’re transforming. Even though they’re aware that someone is missing from the table, this program helps give them the tools to face it.”

She says anyone interested is welcome to come, but she suggests they should preregister at griefshare.org — look up the Blanchester event in “find a group near you.” For more information or any questions, call Angela France at 937-725-5878.

