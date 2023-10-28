Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos Curt Bone | News Journal Photos

WILMINGTON — Bellbrook took advantage of five Wilmington turnovers Friday in a 49-0 win in an OHSAA Division III Region 12 playoff game at Alumni Field.

The Hurricane was its own worst enemy — throwing three interceptions and losing two fumbles.

“Despite the loss, we are proud of our kids. They gave it all they had and and never quit,” said acting head coach Koury Johnson, who filled in for head coach Ryan Evans Sr. who had to sit-out the contest due to his ejection from last week’s game against Western Brown.

“Give it to Bellbrook. They are a very good football team and you can’t win when you make the kind of mistakes we did tonight, ” Johnson said.

Bellbrook, home now to former Hurricane head coach Scott Killen who is an assistant for the Golden Eagles, will advance to the second round of the post-season this Friday against top seed Hamilton Badin. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. Friday night.

Bellbrook scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters, with much of the second half being played with a running clock once the point differential reached 30 points.

Standouts for the Golden Eagles were junior running back Tanner Stewart, who scored three touchdowns on the night. Senior quarterback Luke Benetis engineered the high-power Golden Eagle offense, rushing for a touchdown himself, and connecting with Gavin McConnell for a 10-yard TD pass which enabled Bellbrook to build a 28-0 halftime lead.

The only blemish for Bellbrook was a 32-yard field goal attempt by kicker Riley Ferrin which hit the right upright.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles forced the Hurricane into numerous third down and long sequences and prevented Wilmington from any potential scoring opportunities during the first half of play.

Hurricane quarterback Aiden Price was under pressure constantly and surrendered three interceptions.

Gavin McConnell stopped a potential scoring drive for the Hurricane with an interception at the Bellbrook 25.

Following the change of possession, junior running back Makai Smith slammed the door on the Hurricane with a 55 yard scamper to paydirt, sealing the victory with 7:30 to play in the third.

Wilmington only attempt to score in the second half was a 35-yard field goal try by senior Jon Custis but the kick came up a few yards short.

The Hurricane ends the season at 8-3, but as coach Johnson pointed out it was a successful season for the team and credited the seniors for their leadership.

SUMMARY

Oct 27, 2023

Division III Region 12 Playoff

@Alumni Field

Bellbrook 49, Wilmington 0

B^14^14^14^7^^49

W^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter Scoring

B: Stewart 5 yard run, Ferrin PAT (7:18)

B: Stewart 2 yard run, Ferrin PAT (0:25)

Second Quarter Scoring

B: Benetis 1 yard run, Ferrin PAT (3:57)

B: McConnell 10 yard pass from Benetis, Ferrin PAT (2:21)

Third Quarter Scoring

B: Smith 55 yard run, Ferrin PAT (7:28)

B: Stewart 9 yard run, Ferrin PAT (4:13)

Fourth Quarter Scoring

B: Heckler 8 yard run, Ferrin PAT (0:53)