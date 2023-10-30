Boone, Steed compete in inaugural Ohio Junior Cup

Clinton-Massie golfers Andy Steed and Grace Boone competed in the inaugural Ohio Junior Cup tournament at Westfield Country Club.

Steed and Boone competed for the Southern Ohio Junior PGA team against the Northern Ohio Junior PGA but came up short 16 to 8.

In fourball matches on Saturday, Steed and Griff Turner lost 1-up while Boone and Abby Haywood were defeated 6 and 5.

In singles matches on Sunday, Boone came up short 1 up against Alexandria Vardon while Steed played to an all square match against Sion Park of Westlake.

Steed lost four holes on the front nine but won 10 then overtook Park by winning 14, 15, 16 and 17. Park won the final hole to halve the match.

Boone and Vardon went back and forth with Boone pulling within on one by winning 16. The two halved the final two holes with Vardon coming out on top 1-up.