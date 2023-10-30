Bowling tryouts for WHS teams set for Nov. 6-9

The Wilmington High School bowling teams will be conducting tryouts Nov. 6-9 at Royal Z Lanes.

The tryouts will run 3:15 to 5 p.m. each day.

Boys and girls trying out for the junior varsity and varsity teams must submit six scores during the four-day tryout period to boys coach Austin Smith or girls coach Joe Gigandet.

The bowling season runs from November through the middle of March.

All home matches are held at Royal Z Lanes and the teams will compete throughout the southwest Ohio area.

For more information, contact Smith via email ([email protected]) or phone (937-838-4340) or Gigandet via email ([email protected]).