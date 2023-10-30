Led by Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance and the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, volunteers from the Wilmington Church of Christ youth group and Wayne Local High School Football hauled in 8.83 tons of various electronics for recycling. Submitted photo

A beautiful fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of volunteers ferrying unwanted electronics from cars to recycling trucks.

Led by Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance and the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, volunteers from the Wilmington Church of Christ youth group and Wayne Local High School Football hauled in 8.83 tons of various electronics for recycling, according to a news release.

During the event, 156 TVs and 74 monitors totaling just under 5,000 screen inches rolled through the host site at Clinton County Engineer’s facility on Fife Avenue. The volunteers made the work of recycling a joy and had a great time while helping out their community.

Since Clinton County does not have a dedicated location for TV and computer monitor recycling, an event like this offered residents and businesses an option to safely dispose of unwanted items in a responsible manner through TDR, a certified recycling vendor.

Thanks to a grant from the Ohio EPA, Clinton County Solid Waste Management District and SFM Insurance, all items were recycled at no cost to Clinton County residents and businesses. For those who missed the event, alternative recycling options may be available. Residents are encouraged to visit the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s webpage for details (www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling).

Partners in the event were SFM Insurance, Clinton County Solid Waste Management District and the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. Many thanks to all the volunteers who made the event possible by directing traffic, shuttling items from cars to containers, distributing information, and providing many smiles to all who attended.

SFM Insurance is a local insurance agency committed to always finding more secure, personalized risk management solutions and communicating them in easy to understand, down to earth way that allows us to be trusted advisors to businesses, friends and neighbors throughout Ohio, according to the release.