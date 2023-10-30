Kylie Fisher, middle, with Doug Moss, senior vice president of the Greater Dayton USBC, and Gary Badders, Dayton Bowling Hall of Famer and fathe of the late Angie Kreitzer, the tournament’s namesake.

Wilmington High School junior Kylie Fisher became the youngest champion of the Angie Kreitzer Queens Memorial Tournament presented by the Greater Dayton USBC.

Fisher defeated Audra Fields in back-to-back matches Sunday at Poelking Lanes. In the finals of the winners bracket, Fisher won the two-game match 493 to 452.

In the tournament championship match, Fisher was a 227 to 203 winner over Fields, who was the previous youngest winner of this tournament at age 20. Fisher is 16.

The tournament was held over two days at the Wilmington Avenue establishment.

On Saturday, bowlers had six games to a top 16 placement and advance to Sunday’s competition. Fisher had single games of 167, 225, 192, 253, 238, 213 to finish as the 7th seed with 1,288 pinfall count.

The No. 1 seed was Sierra Kanemoto with 1,408.

Once the top 16 bowlers were set, the tournament went to a bracketed, double elimation format. Each match was two games leading up to a single game final for the winner’s bracket.

Fisher had just one close match in the third round, defeating Jenna Cherpski 391 to 385 and putting Fisher up against Fields in the winners bracket finale.