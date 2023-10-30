“Buster the Mouse,” from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently busted Marilyn Lane from the Blanchester area putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers. Submitted photo

The winner in the fourth week of the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s “Get Caught Recycling” campaign is Marilyn Lane.

“Buster the Mouse,” from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently busted Lane, from the Blanchester area, putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located across from the post office in Blanchester. Lane told Buster how much she appreciated the drop-off program and how much she liked her prizes. Too bad Buster can’t be swayed by flattery!

For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Lane received a recycled-content prize pack, neatly packaged inside a new, reusable shopping bag made from recycled plastic bottles.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County drop-off locations. For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout…you could be the next person caught green-handed!