Wilmington Library adds Mango Languages

The Wilmington Public Library has added a new language learning service with the launch of Mango Languages.

Mango Languages is an award-winning language-learning platform available to patrons with a Wilmington library card, according to a news release.

Wilmington Public Library Director Joe Knueven shared, “We are excited to provide the latest in language learning technology to folks through Mango Languages. Gone are the days of writing flashcards or watching videos to learn a new language. We can now offer personalized language learning through advanced technology for all levels and needs including those seeking to learn English.”

Mango Languages users of every age and background have access to over 70 world languages and dialects, including more than 20 ESL/ELL/ESOL paired-approach courses for learners of English.

Mango Languages is a personalized platform available anywhere on any device connected to the Internet, including personal devices.

For more information about the Wilmington Public Library and access to Mango, visit www.wilmington.lib.oh.us.