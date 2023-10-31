The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. Serena Hammond | News Journal The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement. The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.

The cold weather couldn’t stop Trick-or-Treaters in Wilmington on Tuesday evening as they ventured out in an array of creative costumes to collect treats and embrace the Halloween excitement.