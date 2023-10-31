Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 25-year-old male for alleged intimidation of a crime witness/victim at 3 p.m. on October 24. Wilmington Police Sgt. Neil Rager advised, “the victim was going to court and (the suspect) was a witness in the case.” Rager further stated the victim had a protection order against someone – not the suspect – and the suspect “talking to (the victim) was a violation of the order.”

• Police arrested a 41-year-old South Lebanon male for alleged aggravated menacing at 11:14 a.m. on October 24. According to the report, the suspect was threatening the victim – an acquaintance of the suspect – at the 200 block of East Main Street with a knife. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be involved. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male for alleged drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass at 9:06 p.m. on October 22. According to the report, the suspect was found trespassing at the 200 block of East Main Street. Police collected a used syringe with a clear liquid inside and a battle cap.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old Sabina male for alleged drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and schedule I/II/III drug possession at 2:30 p.m. on October 29. According to the report, the arrest took place after a traffic stop around Douglas and Grant Street when the narcotics were seized. Police collected a gram of suspected amphetamines/meth, a gram of suspected marijuana, and a meth pipe.

• Police arrested two males from Columbus – ages 61 and 62 – for alleged forgery at 2:42 p.m. on October 24. According to the report, the two attempted to cash fraudulent checks valued in total at $3,987 on Rombach Avenue. An investigation is pending.

• Police arrested a 54-year-old male for allegedly disrupting a public service at 6:34 a.m. on October 25, 2023. According to the report, police responded to the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street in reference to a 911 hangup. The suspect would receive a second charge of misuse of 911 again the same day.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for allegedly having an open container of liquor at 6:27 p.m. on October 27. According to the report, police were dispatched to the park on West Sugartree Street in reference to a male subject having an open container of alcohol. Upon arrival, police believed the alcohol was dumped out.

• At 10 a.m. on October 24, police located a wanted subject – a 39-year-old female – on South Walnut Street near Sugartree Street where she was arrested – the report did not specify the charge. Police located a vile of a crystal substance suspected to be narcotics. No further details were added.

• At 9:36 a.m. on October 26, police conducted a traffic stop on West Truesdell Street on a vehicle traveling 20 miles over the speed limit. According to the report, the suspect – a 33-year-old female – was cited for “two traffic offenses and taken to jail for a warrant.” The report indicates police collected a gram of suspect amphetamines/meth, a meth pipe, and a marijuana pipe.

• At 1:43 p.m. on October 25, police began an investigation into a theft and forgery case. According to the report, a personal check and a checking account check – both for $3,600 – were forged to steal from a 78-year-old female. No suspect was listed.

• At 9:15 a.m. on October 23, police received a report of an assault occurring at the high school football game occurring on October 20. According to the report, a 14-year-old female juvenile advised she was “pushed and hit” by a 15-year-old female juvenile (an acquaintance of the victim) on Richardson Place. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. No further details were provided.

• At 7:19 a.m. on October 25, police received a report of theft occurring at a laundromat on Rombach Avenue. The report indicates $500 worth of miscellaneous clothes were stolen from a 29-year-old female.

• At 3 p.m. on October 29, police conducted a traffic stop on South Walnut Street where suspected narcotics were located. The report indicates a gram of marijuana was seized by police from a 21-year-old female.

