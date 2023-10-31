Thompson

WILMINGTON — The suspect in a hit-and-run incident that killed a Wilmington man has been indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on nine counts.

On Friday, Taylor Thompson, 26, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide (second-degree felony), tampering with evidence (third-degree felony), assault (first-degree misdemeanor), reckless homicide (third-degree felony), operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol (first-degree misdemeanor), and two counts each of failure to stop after an accident (second- and third-degree felonies) and involuntary manslaughter (first- and third-degree felonies) in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Thompson, from Dayton, was arrested in September for the August hit-and-run incident that killed 27-year-old Daniel Smith.

At 2:15 a.m. Aug. 19, Smith was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South South and Sugartree streets in Wilmington. Smith was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through investigation, the Wilmington Police Department was able to review the surveillance videos from the surrounding businesses in the downtown area in order to identify the suspected vehicle.

Police said the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored SUV.

Following an investigation by police, Thompson was named the suspect and was arrested on Sept. 13 by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies. She was eventually transferred to Clinton County.

Thompson was originally charged with hit-skip and tampering with evidence in Clinton County Municipal Court. The case was transferred to Common Pleas Court on Sept. 26. Thompson is currently being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574