Leadership Clinton explored several interesting agriculture-related locations as part of its Ag Day. Submitted photos Exploring agricultural leadership in Clinton County Exploring agricultural leadership in Clinton County Exploring agricultural leadership in Clinton County

Leadership Clinton recently held its Ag Day. The day began with an informational session featuring Emily Rudd of the Ohio Farm Bureau, enlightening class participants about the myriad benefits of Ohio Farm Bureau membership.

Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, under the passionate guidance of owner Beth Ellis, opened its doors to us, offering a glimpse into the world of pheasants and quails. As we explored the farm, we couldn’t help but be captivated by the dedication and care that goes into managing this unique establishment.

Our next stop took us to Ag Nutrient. Here, we gained a newfound appreciation for the science behind nurturing crops and enhancing agricultural productivity.

For lunch we were at the World Equestrian Center, catered by their culinary team. While enjoying our meal, we had the privilege of overlooking the arena. We completed a tour of the facilities led by Adam Bray. The highlight of the tour was the “Ride-Up” Coffee shop window, which added an extra dose of charm to our experience.

Venturing further, we arrived at Schappacher Farms, where owner Butch shared the history of his farm. He shared stories of supplying pumpkins and hay to the Cincinnati Zoo, underlining the vital role that local farms play in supporting their communities. As a bonus, we each selected a pumpkin to commemorate our visit.

Our journey ended at Wilmington College’s Ag Farm. Here, we met Trent and Wesley who are responsible for daily farm operations, affording us insights into the hands-on experiences that college students gain in the world of agriculture.

The leadership class’s adventure was a testament to the vital role of agriculture in Clinton County, Ohio. It was a day of discovery, where the beauty of the rural landscape met the passion of its stewards. These experiences underscored the importance of fostering the next generation of leaders.