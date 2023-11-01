Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Jonathan McKay, executive director of Leadership Clinton. Submitted photo

Jonathan McKay, executive director of Leadership Clinton, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club — which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the conference room at Clinton Memorial Hospital — about the organization.

McKay spoke about how Leadership Clinton is a unique community leadership program designed to enhance the development of existing and future leaders for Clinton County. Participants explore critical issues and opportunities with knowledgeable speakers, existing community leaders and effective facilitators, and participate in a variety of experimental activities, including a community enhancement team project.

McKay said that in 1994, the Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative was established to teach youth about Clinton County, life skills and how to be a leader. The four county schools, home school students and the Christian Academy all send students to participate in the Youth Collaborative.

An upcoming fundraiser for Leadership Clinton is a five-course meal with wine pairings at the Kava House. Tickets are on sale at the Kava House for $60 per person. The tasting dinner includes four courses expertly paired with wine by chef Jennifer Purkey and a final dessert course with Kava Haus Coffee or a Caramel Apple Steamer.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed by Leadership Clinton to local schools for the holiday season of giving. Enjoy fellowship with friends, a relaxing meal, and give back to the community at the same time.